North Korea has delivered a package of weapons, including rockets and infantry missiles, to the private Russian company Wagner, a sign that the paramilitary group is increasing its influence in the war in Ukraine, said White House spokesman John Kirby, this Thursday (22).

He explained that North Korea made the delivery last month and that the Russian company did not pass on the weapons to the Russian government, according to US intelligence data.

Kirby explained that delivering rockets and missiles to the Wagner group will not change the dynamics of the conflict, but the White House is concerned that Pyongyang could make more arms shipments.

The US believes that the Asian country’s actions violate UN Security Council resolutions, and Kirby said that Joe Biden’s government, along with its allies, will propose actions within the UN to condemn this delivery of weapons to the Wagner group.

According to the spokesperson, American intelligence has concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin is increasingly relying on the paramilitary company for the conflict in Ukraine.

The paramilitary company, meanwhile, was having trouble finding mercenaries willing to fight in the war in Ukraine, so it began enlisting Russian prisoners, including some with serious illnesses or other health problems, according to Kirby.

According to US data, Wagner currently has 50,000 members operating in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 prisoners.

Some of these detainees have no military experience, so they are committing serious human rights violations and dying on the battlefield in large numbers.

Specifically, of the 1,000 Wagner group members who died in recent weeks, Washington estimates that 90% were prisoners, said Kirby, who accused Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who owns the company, of “having no regard for human life” and of sending Russians for the “meat grinder”.

In response, the US imposed a series of trade restrictions on the Wagner group to prevent it from gaining access to US technologies, explained Kirby.

In parallel, a few minutes after Kirby’s announcement, the US State Department announced sanctions against ten Russian naval entities that it accuses of carrying out attacks on Ukrainian ports.

These sanctions add to the actions that Washington has taken against Russia since the beginning of the war, including measures to restrict its access to the international financial market and restrict its energy exports.