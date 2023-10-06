The representative of the United States Department of State for Latin America, Brian Nichols, launched harsh accusations against the dictator of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, and his wife and vice president of the Sandinista regime, Rosario Murillo. According to Nichols, both are responsible for illegalizing the Yatama indigenous party, an action that, according to the American representative, aims to “continue silencing dissenting voices” in the country.

The Supreme Electoral Council of Nicaragua (CSE), controlled by the Sandinista regime, this week canceled the legal status of the indigenous party Yapti Tasba Masraka Nanih Aslatakanka (Yatama). The decision took place just before regional elections scheduled for March next year on the country’s Caribbean coast.

Nichols, who is assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere Affairs, said through the press office of the US embassy in Managua that “Ortega and Murillo banned the Yatama political party to further silence dissenting voices.”

He argued that members of Nicaragua’s indigenous communities are entitled to all “fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

The CSE’s resolution to cancel Yatama’s legality alleges that the party was involved in “acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination, inciting foreign interference in internal affairs”, crimes considered by the Sandinista regime to be treason.

The electoral body also stated that Yatama requested the intervention of other countries and foreign bodies in Nicaragua’s internal affairs, classifying such behavior as “anti-sovereign” and part of an “orchestrated campaign that distorts the truth, inciting the destabilization of communities in the country.” .

The disqualification of the Yatama party occurred amid the arrest of its main leaders, congressman Brooklyn Rivera and his deputy, Nancy Elizabeth Henríquez James. The party demanded the release of indigenous deputies, asking the international community to intercede for indigenous communities and denouncing the arrests as part of a strategy planned by Ortega’s regime party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), to gain an advantage in the next autonomous regional election, scheduled for March 2024.

Yatama, a regional party and longtime ally of the Sandinistas in the Nicaraguan Parliament, also urged the country’s authorities to “cease the systematic violations and political persecution of indigenous leaders,” in addition to demanding the immediate eviction of the “illegal police” occupation and the resumption of of the community radio station.” (With EFE Agency)