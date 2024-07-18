The government filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the largest provider of housing for unaccompanied immigrant children in the United States, accusing its employees of sexually abusing children in their care from at least 2015 through last year. Workers at the Austin, Texas-based company “subjected children in their care to severe or pervasive sexual harassment” that included, among other things, rape, inappropriate sexual contact and touching, requests for sexual acts, requests for nude photos of victims, requests for inappropriate relationships and sexual comments, according to the Justice Department complaint.

The text of the complaintfiled yesterday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, adds that Southwest Key failed to “take sufficient steps to prevent sexual harassment of children in its care” and, furthermore, concealed it once it became aware of its existence. The company’s employees discouraged children from disclosing the sexual harassment through threats, taking advantage of “their vulnerability, language barriers, and distance from their family and loved ones.” The victims range in age from 5 to 17 years old and the Department of Justice collected more than 100 complaints of sexual harassment or abuse.

Southwest Key operates 29 shelters that provide temporary housing for unaccompanied immigrant children, or minors who enter the country without parents or other legal guardians and without legal immigration status. The company’s shelters are spread across the states of Texas (17), Arizona (10) and California (2). In total, the shelters, which are the only home these children have while they wait to be reunited with a relative or other sponsor while their immigration cases are processed, have room for 6,350 children. Its largest shelter, located in Brownsville, Texas, has 1,200 beds. The company operates thanks to grants from the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Among the various allegations is the case of a worker who in 2022 repeatedly sexually abused a 5-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl at a shelter in El Paso, Texas. The 8-year-old girl said the defendant repeatedly entered their rooms in the middle of the night to touch them in their “private area” and threatened to kill their families if they revealed the abuse. In another case, a worker at a facility in Tucson, Arizona, took an 11-year-old boy to a hotel for several days and paid the minor to perform sexual acts on him, according to the lawsuit.

A room at Southwest Key Programs in Brownsville, Texas. COURTESY

“HHS has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, inappropriate sexual behavior, and discrimination,” Xavier Becerra said this Thursdaythe Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “The U.S. Department of Justice’s complaint against Southwest Key raises serious concerns about patterns or practices” by the company, he added.

For her part, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, who is signing the lawsuit, said that “sexual harassment of children in foster care, where a child should be safe and protected, is abusive, dehumanizing, and unlawful.” Clarke said that “this lawsuit seeks relief for children who have suffered abuse and harm, and meaningful reforms to ensure that no child in these shelters is ever sexually abused again.”

The lawsuit seeks damages to compensate children harmed by the alleged harassment, a civil penalty to vindicate the public interest, and an injunction prohibiting future discrimination and requiring Southwest Key to take appropriate steps to prevent such abuse in the future.