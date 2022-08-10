The United States has filed charges against a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard for plotting the assassination of John Bolton, who was a national security adviser during Donald Trump’s tenure in the US presidency.

According to the Justice Department indictment released Wednesday, Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, allegedly attempted to assassinate Bolton in retaliation for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard, in a U.S. operation in January 2019. 2020

Poursafi, a 45-year-old Tehran native, was charged in a Washington court with conspiracy to murder for planning, in late 2021, to pay $300,000 for hired killers to murder Bolton in the US capital’s metropolitan area. .

On social media, the former Trump adviser thanked the Department of Justice for initiating criminal proceedings, the FBI for tracking the assassination plot and the Secret Service for giving him protection.

“Iranian leaders are liars, terrorists and enemies of the United States. (…) They are a growing global threat,” Bolton said.

For his part, the current National Security adviser in the administration of President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, said in a statement that the White House “will not give in when it comes to protecting all Americans from violence and terrorism”.

“If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including those who work or have worked as public servants, they will suffer serious consequences,” he warned.

According to the Department of Justice, the member of the Revolutionary Guard maintained contacts between October 2021 and April 2022 with contract killers in the United States to monitor Bolton’s steps and execute the death.

In those communications, Poursafi revealed the pressure from his chain of command to carry out the crime as quickly as possible and promised to have a second mission, about which no details were given.

He also regretted that the assassination was not carried out on January 3, the second anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination in a Trump-ordered drone strike at Baghdad airport.

In the last exchange of messages recorded by the FBI, one of the contract killers complained about the lack of payment, and Poursafi responded by sending $100 in cryptocurrency.

If convicted, the Revolutionary Guard member could face up to 25 years in prison for the assassination plot.