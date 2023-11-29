The United States Department of Justice has charged an Indian government agent with leading a plot to assassinate a separatist leader of the Sikh minority in New York. The alleged plans to commit the crime have become a source of diplomatic tensions between Washington and New Delhi, at a time when President Joe Biden’s Administration is trying to strengthen ties with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present a common front before the rise of China.

The charge sheet that prosecutors presented this Wednesday in a court in Manhattan accuses the agent, who worked in the security and intelligence area of ​​​​the Indian Government, of giving orders to another person, Nikhil Gupta, 52, to carry out the attempt. The plot is similar to the one that killed another Sikh leader in June in Canada, Hardeep Singh Nijjar; In this case, the Prime Minister of that country, Justin Trudeau, has also pointed to the Indian authorities as responsible. That complaint precipitated a diplomatic crisis between New Delhi and Ottawa.

Federal prosecutors have not provided the name of the Indian official (who is not in the US) allegedly involved in the plot. Gupta, the alleged henchman, was arrested by Czech authorities in June, foiling the plot, and is awaiting extradition. He faces two counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, which can cost him a maximum of 20 years in prison.

“The defendant conspired from India to murder, right here in New York City, an American citizen of Indian origin who had publicly spoken out in favor of the establishment of a sovereign state for the Sikhs,” the federal prosecutor denounced in Manhattan Damian Williams in a statement.

The statement of charges does not include the name of the alleged target of the plot. But officials from President Joe Biden’s Administration already announced last week the existence of a plot that sought the assassination of independence leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannum, a US citizen and resident of New York. Pannum is the legal representative of Sikhs for Justice, a US-based organization that advocates for the creation of a state for the Sikh minority (Khalistan) in Punjab, northwest India.

In a statement, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson indicated last week that the White House takes these types of allegations “very seriously” and had raised the situation with New Delhi “at the highest levels.” The Indian Government assured, for its part, that its policy does not include this type of action.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval last August to raise his country’s concerns about the case. Something that the director of the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, repeated on a trip to New Delhi the same month. President Biden himself brought up the issue in his meetings with the authorities of the South Asian country during the G-20 summit in the Indian capital in September.

According to prosecutors, the Indian official had established contact with Gupta some time ago, who told him that he was trafficking weapons and drugs. Last May, he recruited him to carry out the crime. Gupta in turn contacted another person, whom he believed to have a criminal history similar to his, to help him hire a hitman in exchange for $100,000. But that person, in reality, was an infiltrated agent of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

A day after Nijjar’s murder, Gupta sent a message to the DEA agent telling him that this leader “was one of the targets.” And he boasted: “We have many goals.”

In a statement this Wednesday, the Indian Foreign Ministry has assured that it “takes the information from the United States very seriously” and last month it formed a “high-level” investigation committee to investigate the case.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_