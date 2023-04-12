WSJ: US accuses Hungary of anti-American rhetoric over PM Orban’s statement

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, at a political meeting in February, allegedly classified the United States as one of the main opponents for the ruling FIDES-Hungarian Civil Union faction. About it informs The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing previously leaked documents from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

According to the newspaper, Washington regarded the politician’s statement as “an escalation of the level of anti-American rhetoric.” It is also noted that Orban allegedly named the United States one of the three main opponents of his party.

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto explained the reasons for disagreements with the United States. According to him, Washington considers Budapest an opponent because it does not want to follow instructions from outside and pursues an independent policy. He added that in Hungary, the patriotic, conservative, right-wing government is striving to protect national interests with all its might.