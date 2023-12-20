The US Department of Justice accused this Wednesday (20) Samuel Salman El Reda, a Colombian-Lebanese citizen identified as a member of the Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah, of involvement in planning the 1994 bomb attack against the Associação Mutual Israelita Argentina ( Amia), in Buenos Aires, which left 85 dead and hundreds injured.

“As alleged, for decades, Samuel Salman El Reda led terrorist operations on behalf of the Hezbollah Islamic Jihad Organization, including a 1994 bombing in Buenos Aires that massacred 85 innocent victims,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, in a statement.

El Reda, 58, is on the run and lives in Lebanon, according to US authorities.

“This indictment serves as a message to those who engage in acts of terror: that the Justice Department's memory is long, and we will not cease our efforts to bring them to justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the National Security Division.

In June, Argentine courts issued an international arrest warrant for the accused and his brother, José El Reda, who are also accused of planning an attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that left 22 people dead in 1992.

According to the US indictment, Samuel Salman El Reda led terrorist operations in South America, Asia and Lebanon.

In the case of the attack on Amia, the accused “provided information to agents of the Islamic Jihad Organization that was used to plan and execute the attack,” according to the indictment.

He then continued to recruit and train fighters around the world, the office added.

El Reda faces four charges, including providing material support to a terrorist organization, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the FBI's New York Counterterrorism Task Force, which includes NYPD agents.