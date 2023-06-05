US regulators accuse Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, of “diverting client assets at will” and mixing them with others without any control, in violation of the law. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a 13-count indictment against Binance and its founder and chief, Changpeng Zhao. The SEC thus joins the offensive launched by the CFTC, the commodity market regulator, which already sued Binance and Zhao last March. The complaint has caused a sharp drop in the price of bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

The SEC claims that Binance entered $11.6 billion in revenue from, among other things, commissions from US client transactions without being properly registered for it. Those responsible for the platform declare themselves “disheartened” by the supervisor’s actions. “Any claim that the assets of users of the Binance.US platform have ever been compromised is simply wrong,” ensures the signature in a statement.

The securities watchdog maintains that Binance has operated “in flagrant disregard of federal securities laws and the protections these laws provide to investors and the market.” “Thus, the defendants have enriched themselves with billions of US dollars while putting investors’ assets at significant risk,” he adds.

The complaint filed in federal courts accuses the platform of diverting billions of dollars from customers to a subsidiary called Merit Peak Limited controlled by Zhao himself. at a point of the 136-page lawsuit, the SEC estimates the amount derived from that firm at 20,000 million dollars. “Because Merit Peak was a supposedly independent entity, sending funds from Binance clients to Merit Peak put those funds at risk, including loss or theft, and was done without notifying clients,” the text says.

The structure of the group’s operations, according to the SEC, “has given and continues to give Zhao and Binance free rein to manage billions of dollars in crypto assets that customers have deposited, held, traded and/or accumulated on the Binance platform.” .US with no oversight or checks to ensure assets are adequately insured,” he says.

After the fraudulent collapse of FTX and the fall of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, the authorities have targeted other markets that operated by taking advantage of legal loopholes or, directly, bypassing regulations. They have imposed various fines and filed lawsuits against various firms, among which this is perhaps the most far-reaching.

Binance has responded with a statement to the filing of the complaint. Those responsible declare themselves “disappointed”, they assure that they have cooperated with the supervisor and that they have “participated in extensive discussions in good faith to reach a negotiated agreement to resolve their investigations”. “Despite our efforts, with its complaint today the SEC abandons that process and chooses to act unilaterally and litigate. We are heartbroken by this decision.” points to the note.

“It is an attack on the entire sector”, has tweeted its founder, which ensures that you are allowing to withdraw the money to customers who are requesting it.

Among the stock market supervisor’s accusations is that the firm did not take adequate measures to avoid targeting US investors, thereby breaking regulations. According to the SEC, while Zhao and Binance publicly claimed that US clients were restricted from trading on Binance.com, they actually subverted their own controls to secretly allow large clients to continue trading.

“Through 13 counts, we allege that the Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, failure to disclose, and calculated evasion of the law,” said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, through a statement. “As alleged, Zhao and Binance misled investors about their risk controls and corrupted trading volumes while actively concealing who operated the platform, their affiliate market maker’s manipulative trading, and even where and with whom the funds were being held. investor funds and crypto assets.”

According to Gensler, Binance and its founder “attempted to circumvent US securities law by announcing bogus controls that they ignored behind the scenes in order to keep high-value US clients on their platforms.” “The public should be careful about investing any of their hard-earned assets with or in these illegal platforms,” ​​she added.

The Futures Market Commission (CFTC) has already accused the firm, its founder and the head of regulatory compliance of skipping the regulation that requires operations with futures and derivatives on commodities and other assets to be made through regulated markets. . “Don’t put anything in writing,” Zhao said as he gave instructions on how to break the law using the Signal app, with automatically deleted messages.

Binance came to consider the purchase of the bankrupt FTX and is one of the great preachers of crypto assets throughout the world. Although Binance said that it was staying out of the US market, it was a lie, according to the complaint filed by the CFTC, which ensured that the platform offered and executed derivative transactions to US clients. “Under Zhao’s direction, Binance has instructed its employees and clients to circumvent compliance controls in order to maximize corporate profits,” the CFTC claimed.

Binance has been in the crosshairs of US authorities for years. Following the fall of FTX, supervisors are tightening vigilance. Coinbase reached an agreement in January to pay a $50 million fine for lack of anti-money laundering controls and other deficiencies. The Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) has imposed sanctions and opened files on numerous firms in the sector, as well as celebrities who covertly advertised crypto assets.

The last of the big ones to fall was Genesis, a cryptocurrency firm that the SEC had recently accused of irregular practices and that already froze the withdrawal of client funds last November. In January he made good forecasts and declared bankruptcy.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter