Reuters: State Department accuses China’s Spacety of sending satellite imagery to Wagner

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, during a hearing by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives, accused the Chinese company Spacety Co of sending satellite images to the private military company (PMC) Wagner. This is reported Reuters.

“One of the blacklisted companies, Spacety Co, provided satellite imagery to the Wagner PMC,” an aide to the head of the State Department said.

Kritenbrink added that the United States is bringing information about the possibility of providing China with military assistance to Russia for use in Ukraine. “I can note with satisfaction that the allies share our concern on this matter,” he said.

Earlier, a group of US senators called for the recognition of Wagner PMC as a foreign terrorist organization. According to Senator Lindsey Graham, this will allow the full weight of US sanctions to be used.

Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that the idea of ​​the United States to recognize PMC Wagner as a terrorist organization does not fall under any of the criteria for such a decision. At the same time, he added, the activities of the States themselves are completely suitable for them.