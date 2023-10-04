The United States Department of Justice has charged eight Chinese companies and 12 of their executives with crimes related to the production, distribution and import of Fentanyl, a synthetic drug 50 times more potent than heroin, and other opioids into the country.

State Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the charges in a statement to the press this Tuesday (3). According to the American government official, there is evidence of elements used to manufacture Fentanyl coming mainly from chemical companies based in China.

Garland said that these companies advertise the sale of products on the internet through various platforms and, to avoid US justice, they use false return addresses or fraudulent invoices, as well as false labels or packaging to hide the products, such as food bags for dogs.

The attorney general gave as an example one of these companies, which sold Xylazine, a sedative used to increase the effects of Fentanyl and thus increase its value.

Unlike other opioids, the effects of Xylazine do not disappear with Narcan – the overdose reversal drug – and those who use it with Fentanyl can suffer serious injuries ending in disfigurement or amputation.

One of the US government’s accusations was made possible when an executive recommended a Fentanyl precursor and assured that it would have a different name on the label to ensure safe sale. The client was a DEA agent, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

“We know who is responsible for poisoning the American people with Fentanyl, for the destruction of families and communities across the country,” Garland said at the press conference, adding that behind the hundreds of thousands of deaths there is a drug trafficking network that reaches several countries and continents.

“And we know that this global Fentanyl supply chain often starts with chemical companies in China,” he said.

The Chinese companies face charges in Florida’s Central and South District courts.

Fentanyl is currently the deadliest drug in the US, responsible for a serious public health crisis in the country. Last year, official data recorded more than 100,000 overdose deaths, almost 80% related to opioids and 66% linked to the new drug. (With EFE agency)