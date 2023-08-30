TV presenter Carlson: Biden administration undermined Nord Stream

American TV presenter Tucker Carlson accused the administration of US President Joe Biden of undermining the Nord Stream gas pipelines. He declared it in Hungary, transmits edition of Real Clear Politics.

“The driving force behind NATO, which is the United States, cannot be allowed to sabotage Germany’s main source of cheap energy, which is Nord Stream. The Biden administration blew up the pipeline,” he said.

At the same time, “the Germans hate themselves so much that they don’t say anything about it.” According to the TV presenter, in Germany they simply try not to discuss this problem. “Okay, but I want to talk about this because it’s important,” he said, pointing out that blowing up the gas pipeline is the biggest sabotage in history. In addition, the explosions caused the strongest release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

“It was an attack on Germany. It is the most powerful country in Western Europe and America’s last major ally, and we have just attacked our most important ally,” Carlson added.

He believes that now the world is completely reset and NATO is likely to fall apart. The TV presenter hopes that in the end the Germans will “wake up” and demand a return to the revival of the economy.

Earlier, a member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany faction, a member of the parliamentary committee on energy, Steffen Kotre, accused the German authorities of hushing up the investigation into the explosions at Nord Stream. He suggested that “allies, probably the United States,” are behind the sabotage.