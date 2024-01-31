Nebenzya: UN Security Council cannot demand an end to violence in Gaza because of the US position

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, accused the United States of preventing the Security Council from adopting resolutions aimed at stopping the violence in the Gaza Strip, reports RIA News.

“It is unfortunate that under these conditions, the UN Security Council has not yet been able to adopt a single product demanding an end to violence due to the position of one delegation – the United States, which is blocking all efforts and initiatives to stop the bloodshed,” the diplomat said.

He noted that in this way Israel received carte blanche to further punish the Palestinians.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Jewish state excludes the withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip until all the goals of the military operation against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas are achieved.