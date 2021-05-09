The United States was accused of blockade “tantamount to genocide”. This was stated by the Ambassador of Cuba to China Carlos Pereira Hernandez at a seminar on the fight against poverty, development and human rights in the PRC. RIA News…

According to him, although Cuba is a low-income developing country, it, like China, works to ensure the right of the people to development and various human rights. The diplomat stressed that at the same time, Cuba has been suffering from a blockade “tantamount to genocide” by Washington for 60 years. In addition, the Cuban Ambassador said that Havana is strongly opposed to the practice of politicization, selective approach and double standards in the field of human rights.

In early 2021, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that the United States had returned Cuba to the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. According to Pompeo, the United States took this step because of “repeated support for acts of international terrorism and shelter of terrorists” from the Cuban side.