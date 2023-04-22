US Abortion Law | The Supreme Court secured access to the abortion drug

Saturday, April 22, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Foreign countries|American Abortion Law

The court’s decision will keep the drug Mifepristone available to people for the time being. The final fate of the medicine will be decided only later.

of the United States the supreme court has prevented the restrictions imposed by the lower court on the abortion drug, reports the news agency Reuters and The Washington Post mixed The New York Times -newspapers.

In early April, the former president Donald Trump’s appointed by a Texas federal judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to suspend the marketing authorization of the drug Mifepristone. In the case, a group of anti-abortion organizations and doctors had filed a lawsuit against the FDA

The Supreme Court, on the other hand, took a position on the matter after the US Department of Justice and the drug’s manufacturer, Danco Laboratories, appealed the decision.

“The stakes for American women couldn’t be higher. I will continue to fight back against politically motivated attacks on women’s health,” President of the United States Joe Biden said in a press release after the Supreme Court decision.

Two supreme court judge, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, opposed the decision. This is the first decision regarding the right to abortion that the court has made since last summer. At the time, the conservative majority court decided to end broad access to abortion in the United States.

The lawsuit next heads to an appeals court in New Orleans, where the parties will present their arguments next month. The losing party can appeal the court’s decision again to the Supreme Court.

Mifepristone has been FDA approved for more than two decades. It is used as part of a two-agent regimen in medical abortions.

