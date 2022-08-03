The President of the United States of America Joe Biden signed an executive order this evening which aims to ensure access to the voluntary termination of pregnancy for American women, compromised by the Supreme Court which invalidated the Roe vs Wade ruling, on which based the right to abortion.

Biden, linked to the first meeting of the Task Force for Remote Access to Reproductive Health, due to his positivity to Sars-CoV-2, said the executive order “adds to what I signed last month. : will help safeguard access to health, including the right to choose and to contraception. In my administration we are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety rights of the people of this country, including the right for women to choose”.

Following the Supreme Court’s “extreme” ruling on Roe vs Wade, “Congress did not act” to include Roe vs Wade in the law. “The people of this country – said Biden – must elect representatives and senators who protect the right to privacy, freedom and equality. This fall the American people will vote to preserve and protect rights and refuse to be torn up by politicians. : my administration is with them and tonight I sign an executive order that responds to the ongoing health crisis since the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade. ” Biden then signed the executive order.