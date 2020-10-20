Highlights: 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the US of Alaska

Two small shocks of low intensity followed by large shocks

Tsunami warning after earthquake tremors

People were asked to go to higher places

Alaska

The danger of a tsunami has now come to America, already suffering from the horrific corona virus. The first 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska on Monday. A tsunami warning has been issued after this. The earthquake was 41 km below the ground, 94 km from the city of Sand Point. Tsunami warnings were issued from Kennedy Entrance to Unimac Pass.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that a shock of 7.4 magnitude was felt around 5 pm (Eastern Standard Time). The intensity was later upgraded. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, two more tremors were felt after the first tremor, which had a magnitude of more than 5.

Warning issued

The people of the affected area have been sent this message through a message. The National Weather Service has warned people that powerful waves and current could have an impact on their nearby coast. People have been asked to stay away from the coast alerting them to danger. At the same time, he has been asked to go to the altitude zone.