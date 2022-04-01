High schools, small and medium businesses, non-governmental and non-profit organizations that have sustainability solutions can apply for the 2022 edition of the Zayed Sustainability Award. The initiative, created by the United Arab Emirates, is global and is expected to distribute prizes totaling US$ 600,000.

Projects in health, food, energy, water and global secondary education will be accepted. “As we continue to build on this legacy, we look forward to rewarding the next cadre of sustainability pioneers,” said UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Awards Ahmed Al Jaber.

(Note published in issue 1267 of Revista Dinheiro)