It was the bid that won, at Sotheby’s in New York, on Thursday (27/01) the painting The Man of Sorrows, a portrait of Jesus Christ tied up and with a crown of thorns. The work, by Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli (1445-1510), was painted in the last decade of the Florentine artist’s life and had been purchased in 1963 for US$160,000.

The post $45.4 million appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#million #ISTOÉ #MONEY