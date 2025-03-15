03/15/2025



Updated at 4:57 p.m.





The Donald Trump government is considering a new travel ban that could affect citizens of dozens of countries to various levels, the newspaper ‘The New York Times’ reported this Friday night.

According to officials who have requested anonymity, the medium indicates that the draft with the list of countries includes 43 nationswith three categories of travel restrictions.

The red category will be that of countries whose citizens will not be able to enter the United States and include Afghanistan, Bután, Cuba, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Another 10 countries in the orange category -Bielorrusia, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Burma, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Turkmenistan-, would have strong visa restrictions.









“In these cases, business travelers could be authorized to enter but not those who travel with immigrant or tourist visas,” said the American newspaper.

22 other countries in a yellow list will have 60 days to present discharges or they could go to the other two levels.

In one of his first acts as president, Trump froze the admission of refugees and almost all foreign aid.