02/18/2025



Updated at 9:45 p.m.





The majority of US foreign policy … By Vladimir Putin. The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, held a meeting for more than four hours with his Russian counterpart, Serguéi Lavrov, Foreign Minister. The head of American diplomacy described him as “the first step of a long and difficult trip, but which is important” because his goal is a “just, lasting, sustainable and acceptable agreement for all parties” on the war in Ukraine. On the American part, Mike Waltz, national security advisor to the president also participated in the meeting; and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy for negotiations in the Middle East and with Russia.

The state department spokeswoman, Tammy Bruce, reported that the meeting closed with an agreement to “establish consultation mechanisms”, “appoint high -level teams to start working on the way to end the conflict in Ukraine” and “Section the basis for cooperation in mutual geopolitical interests” and “historical economic and investment opportunities.” Nowhere was the role that Ukraine will have in these conversations, a break with the line maintained so far by the previous government, that of Joe Biden, and by the US European allies: “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” .

In a subsequent appearance with the press, Rubio denied that he has “marginalized” Ukraine, in the middle of the kyiv government’s anger for the meeting in Riyad without having agreed to a previous position with the US. The Secretary of State maintained that It is a preliminary encounter to lay the bases of negotiations with all the actors and to prepare the announced summit between Trump and Putin. But American negotiators made it clear, as Telegraphic from Trump’s electoral campaign, which open the door to concessions to Russia through which Ukraine does not want to pass. “We know that the practical reality is that there will be discussion about territories and security guarantees,” said Waltz in reference to possible assignments of territorial sovereignty by kyiv and about adhesion to NATO.

The encounter between Rubio and Lavrov was the first of this level between the US and Russia since the beginning of the war and marks a new path in the relations between both powers. In that sense, the US delegation did not refer to the violation of international legislation by Russia in its aggressions to Ukraine, or to the accusations of war crimes -by which Putin is charged -, nor to the pressure to Moscow With sanctions and international isolation. “For three years, no one has been able to get something like what we have seen today,” said Rubio. “Because Donald Trump is the only leader in the world he can do.”











