A coalition of 17 states filed a lawsuit against the government of US President Joe Biden on Wednesday. accusing him of restricting the constitutional right to own firearms, reported the office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

(Read: Canada: shooting near Vancouver leaves two dead and two injured)

The lawsuit, filed in North Dakota Federal District Court, is supported by gun manufacturers and gun owners associations, and names the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Department of Justice as defendants.

(You are interested in: Two dead and five dead in shooting in Los Angeles, United States)

The plaintiffs describe as unconstitutional an ATF rule that regulates the unfinished and not yet functional parts of weapons with the same criteria as if they were already complete firearms.

“This threatens the American tradition of private firearms manufacturing dating from before the Revolution,” said a statement from Brnovich’s office, referring to the independence revolution.

The ATF attempts to exceed the authority granted to it by Congress

These rules are unconstitutional, impractical and likely to bankrupt the business of a large number of parts manufacturers,” Brnovich said.

The lawsuit contends that the ATF rules are a step toward the “illegal creation of a national firearms registry that will require all retail firearms dealers to keep records of all sales beyond the 20 years now required.” .

These rules, according to the statement, would also require gun dealers, after 20 years, to turn over documentation to ATF, and this “threatens the privacy of every gun owner in the country.”

Brnovich said the legal action, contained in a 168-page document, is part of his efforts to “protect the Second Amendment to the Constitution.”

That amendment stipulates that “a well-organized Militia being necessary for the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.”

High sales rate

Meanwhile, it became known that the top five firearms producers in the United States brought in more than $1.7 billion in the last decade with the sale of semi-automatic rifles such as the AR-15, used among others in the massacre last May at a school in Uvalde, where 19 children and 2 adults died.

The report of the parliamentary committee that investigates the commercialization of this type of weapon, presented on Wednesday, reproached these companies for making weapons designed to kill “as quickly as possible” available to civilians in combat zones.

Specifically, the Smith & Wesson company entered “at least” 695 million dollars between 2012 and 2021.

An attendee holds an AR-15 rifle presented during a National Rifle Association meeting (Reference Image).

It was followed by Daniel Defense ($528 million), Ruger ($514 million) and Bushmaster ($2.9 million), while figures were not provided for Sig Sauer, as the company claimed not to individually register its sale of rifles such as the AR-15.

See also Ukraine, Orizio (Defense Analysis): "It's the endless war of the mercenaries" They won’t change unless Congress forces them to put people before profit.

These companies, according to published findings, “used disruptive sales techniques” with ads targeting young people intended as a way to promote virility, “and have not even taken the basic steps to control the violence and destruction caused by their products”.

In 2020, 45,000 people died from firearms in the United States, “the highest number” ever recorded, said the chair of the committee, Democrat Carolyn B. Maloney, who criticized that these companies provide these types of rifles “and when someone presses the trigger are not responsible”.

Daniel Defense increased its rifle sales by 347% between 2012 and 2021, while at Smith & Wesson and Ruger those increases were around 100%.

The gun industry, according to the committee, has been directly and indirectly targeting white supremacist and extremist organizations for years, “playing on fears of government crackdowns on gun owners and fueling racial tensions.”

At the same time, the increase in racially motivated violence has led to an increase in the rate of gun ownership among the black population, which has allowed the industry to benefit from purchases from one side or the other.

“The right to bear arms is protected by the Second Amendment, but manufacturers do not have a constitutional right to recklessly market assault weapons used to terrorize people across the United States,” the committee warned.

The US House of Representatives in June approved a historic, albeit minimal, deal to tighten gun control.

This initiative includes a review of the purchase process for those under 21 years of age. and extends to the entire country the so-called “danger alert” (“Red Flag”) laws, which allow the activation of a legal procedure to confiscate the firearms of those who represent a danger to third parties or to themselves.

The manufacturers argued this Wednesday that the focus should not be on the weapons themselves, but on those who use them to kill. “Decades ago there were no mass shootings. What has changed is not the weapons.

You don’t have to focus on the type of weaponry, but on the people who can commit those types of acts,” said Daniel Defense founder and CEO Daniel Marty.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More world news

– Controversy in Ukraine over a photo shoot of Zelensky and his wife for Vogue

– USA: they ask the Government to intervene in investigations of the Venezuelan-Iranian plane

– Nicolás Maduro receives a bronze replica of Maradona’s left foot