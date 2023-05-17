Mikhail Pavlovich Matveew is said to have been responsible for attacks with various blackmail software. He’s not the first Russian cybercriminal the United States is offering such a hefty reward.

Dhe US has put a $10 million bounty on a Russian hacker believed to be behind thousands of cyberattacks around the world. Mikhail Pavlovich Matveev was involved in attacks using the LockBit, Babuk and Hive ransomware, the Justice Department in Washington said on Tuesday. The targets of the attacks were, among other things, American police authorities, but also schools and hospitals.

The hackers are said to have demanded ransoms of up to $400 million from their victims and stole up to $200 million in ransom, the ministry said. If Matweev is caught, extradited to the United States and brought to justice, he faces more than 20 years in prison.

Just two weeks ago, the US also promised a $10 million reward for information leading to the capture of alleged Russian cybercriminal Denis Gennadyovich Kulkov. The man is said to be one of the heads of the Try2Check platform, which is used in credit card fraud.