Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela remains in the headlines everyday for some or the other thing. Urvashi Rautela had to work very hard to make her career in Bollywood. Now he is in the headlines for his fees, which shocked his fans. Urvashi Rautela has made a big blast in the early days of the new year.

Many celebrities are seen performing live in the New Year’s program. Bollywood actress charges 25 to 50 lakh rupees on live performance. At the same time, Urvashi Rautela performed for 15 minutes in a show for which she has charged many times more. According to media reports, Urvashi Rautela gave a 15-minute performance at a New Year’s program in Palazzo Versace. Urvashi Rautela charged 4 crores for this performance.

Let me tell you, Urvashi Rautela started her film career with the film ‘Singh Sahab the Great’. Urvashi is shooting for her upcoming project. Urvashi Rautela is very active on social media. She is seen sharing many photos and videos to stay connected with her fans. Talking about the workfront, Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen in the film ‘Black Rose’. Also, will be seen in the Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Thiruttu Payal 2’.