Actress Urvashi Rautela remains very active on social media, but the past 3-4 months have been very stressful for her. Talking about this, Urvashi says, “There is a lot of negativity in the social media space, which has influenced me mentally.”

Urvashi said, “I had many false accusations that I used to talk to Hrithik Roshan on the phone from 2 am to 4 am. These false accusations harm celebrities, be it the Star Kid or an outsider. The important thing that I notice is that these kinds of stories are never for Star Kids. I am a fan of Hrithik and his work, but that does not mean that I have a love angle for him. These things affect people with mental health and may have happened here with Sushant as well. ”

Let me tell you that Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh also played important roles in it. Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film “Black Rose”.