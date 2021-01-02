One of the beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Interestingly, his mother is no less than him in terms of beauty. Urvashi has shared some pictures of her on the birthday of her mother Meera Rautela. It has been said that Surprise has given the mother a real gold plated cake.

Surprise given with genuine gold plated cake

Urvashi Rautela posted the pictures and wrote, Surprised the real gold plated cake on her mother’s birthday. Happy birthday mom Meera Rautela. I want you to know that I am nothing without you but if you are together then I am everything. Love You. Every day I wake up, you are always there to say thank you. I have your guidance, your affection, your love and your heart. There is someone who loves me unconditionally, be it right or wrong. You are my mother forever. No one else can take your place in my heart. I love you always, always. Regardless of where I go or whoever I meet, you are always number 1 for me.

People consider Urvashi’s mother as sister

Urvashi Rautela’s mother Meera Rautela looks very beautiful. People give him a supplement by calling him Urvashi’s sister. Meera Rautela also has many glamorous video clips and photos on her Facebook page, which people are very fond of. Urvashi is currently in Dubai with her mother.