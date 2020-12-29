Even though Urvashi Rautela is not doing anything special in Hindi films, but internationally, she has made her own identity. At the same time, the news has come that he has signed another international project and has started shooting for it. Urvashi has shared this information with her Instagram (Urvashi Rautela Instagram) account herself.

Nazar will come with Egypt actor

Urvashi Rautela is going to be seen in the international project (Urvashi Rautela International Project) in which she is famous actor Mohammad Ramdan of Egypt (Mohamed Ramadanws) Share screen with He has also shared a picture with the actor. And this information is given.

Although this is a project, nothing has been revealed about it. Nor has Urvashi told anything. Will it be an ad shoot, or no film has any information about it. Well, whatever the project will be, it will be revealed, its shooting has started.

Debut in 2013

In 2013, Urvashi Rautela started her Bollywood career. She appeared opposite Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great. After this, he has appeared in Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Ray, Great Grant Masti, Kaabil, Hate Story 4 and Pagalpanti. The same year, his version Bhanupriya was released on Zee 5. Apart from Hindi, she has also appeared in Bengali and Kannada films. He has also done two web series and many video albums. He is a known face in India, but now his identity is growing more internationally.

Urvashi is Miss Universe 2015

Let us tell you that the churches of Urvashi Rautela’s beauty often remain. Due to her beauty and intelligence, she has become Miss Universe Peasant in 2015. Prior to this, she has also been Miss Teen India 2009. She is a resident of Uttarakhand.

Also read: In the middle of the night, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor celebrated step sister Anshula’s birthday, a video of celebrations surfaced