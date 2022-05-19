Fuji TV released a trailer and unveiled the launch window for Urusei Yatsuranew anime dedicated to the famous work of Rumiko Takahashi. The series will debut in Japan during the month of October, although a specific date has not been disclosed at the moment. The cast of voice actors includes:

Ataru Moroboshi – voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya

– voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya Lum – voiced by: Sumire Uesaka

– voiced by: Sumire Uesaka Shinobu Miyake – voiced by: Maaya Uchida

– voiced by: Maaya Uchida Shūtarō Mendō – voiced by: Mamoru Miyano

– voiced by: Mamoru Miyano Cherry – voiced by: Wataru Takagi

– voiced by: Wataru Takagi Sakura – voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro

Before leaving you to the new trailer for Urusei Yatsura I remind you that at the moment there is no information regarding the western release of the series. In Italy the anime of 1981 Lum – The Girl from Space was distributed by Yamato Video, but it is not yet clear whether the company will acquire the distribution rights for the new series. Good vision.

Urusei Yatsura – Trailer

Urusei Yatsura – Staff Series Director : Takahiro Kamei

: Takahiro Kamei Composer : Masaru Yokoyama

: Masaru Yokoyama Sub-Character Design : Kazuhiro Takamura, Mikio

: Kazuhiro Takamura, Mikio Mechanic Design : JNTHED, Yoshihiro Sono

: JNTHED, Yoshihiro Sono Prop Design : Ryō Hirata

: Ryō Hirata Art Design : Kaoru Aoki

: Kaoru Aoki Art Director : Masanobu Nomura

: Masanobu Nomura Color Key Artist : Ayaka Nakamura

: Ayaka Nakamura CG Director : Kanji Ōshima

: Kanji Ōshima Compositing Director of Photography : Yuuichirou Nagata

: Yuuichirou Nagata Editing : Kiyoshi Hirose

: Kiyoshi Hirose Sound Director: Yoshikazu Iwanami

Source: Fuji TV via Anime News Network