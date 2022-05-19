Fuji TV released a trailer and unveiled the launch window for Urusei Yatsuranew anime dedicated to the famous work of Rumiko Takahashi. The series will debut in Japan during the month of October, although a specific date has not been disclosed at the moment. The cast of voice actors includes:
- Ataru Moroboshi – voiced by: Hiroshi Kamiya
- Lum – voiced by: Sumire Uesaka
- Shinobu Miyake – voiced by: Maaya Uchida
- Shūtarō Mendō – voiced by: Mamoru Miyano
- Cherry – voiced by: Wataru Takagi
- Sakura – voiced by: Miyuki Sawashiro
Before leaving you to the new trailer for Urusei Yatsura I remind you that at the moment there is no information regarding the western release of the series. In Italy the anime of 1981 Lum – The Girl from Space was distributed by Yamato Video, but it is not yet clear whether the company will acquire the distribution rights for the new series. Good vision.
Urusei Yatsura – Trailer
Urusei Yatsura – Staff
- Series Director: Takahiro Kamei
- Composer: Masaru Yokoyama
- Sub-Character Design: Kazuhiro Takamura, Mikio
- Mechanic Design: JNTHED, Yoshihiro Sono
- Prop Design: Ryō Hirata
- Art Design: Kaoru Aoki
- Art Director: Masanobu Nomura
- Color Key Artist: Ayaka Nakamura
- CG Director: Kanji Ōshima
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yuuichirou Nagata
- Editing: Kiyoshi Hirose
- Sound Director: Yoshikazu Iwanami
Source: Fuji TV via Anime News Network
