













Urusei Yatsura: This illustration reminds us that there will be a second season









The information, which is not official at the moment, is from a poster leaked ahead of time on Reddit. There appears the mention that the new wave of episodes will be released in January 2024.

It is to be imagined that an announcement about the second season of urusei yatsura It will arrive very soon, so it is convenient to keep an eye on it. The first wave of episodes is available via HIDIVE.

Despite the rumors that circulated a long time ago, it does not seem that it will reach another video-on-demand service. Or if it happens it will be in an uncertain future. This series, along with that of Oshi no Kois exclusive to this platform.

Fountain: David Production.

What is confirmed is that in the second season of urusei yatsura again the David Production studio, which is in charge of adapting Rumiko Takahashi’s manga, will participate.

However, it should be noted that it is not an adaptation of the story as is. Since this new version of the anime had its premiere, it became clear that not everything would end up being adapted. In reality, what is most important of the original work is being taken up again.

That is why the story of the new version of urusei yatsura it is moving in a more agile way than the previous adaptation.

Something that can be expected when the official announcement of the second season arrives is that there will be at least one preview of the new episodes.

Fountain: David Production.

Especially since it is a premiere for early next year. The promotion of the series is something that should start as soon as possible both in Japan and the West.

