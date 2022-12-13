Thanks to a new trailer Yamato Videos has unveiled the new Italian voices for Lum And Ataru in the highly anticipated Lum and the planetary messers – Urusei Yatsura. To lend the voice to the two protagonists in this new animated transposition of the famous work by Rumiko Takahashi we find:

Jolanda Granato who will dub Lum

who will dub Lum Frederick Viola who will voice Ataru Moroboshi

Yamato Videos however, he has not released any other information about it, we do not yet know when the new Italian adaptation of the work will be available. I remind you that at the moment it is possible to watch Lum and the planetary messers – Urusei Yatsura in simulcast with Italian subtitles on SOULS GENERATIONthe channel dedicated to Japanese animation by Amazon Prime Videos.

Source: Yamato Videos Street Facebook