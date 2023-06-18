In the light of the great success of the first photographic set, nymphahri has seen fit to make a new one Lum cosplaythe charming space princess of that anime masterpiece that in Japan responds to the name of Urusei Yatsura.

As you know, the series created by Rumiko Takahashi recently starred in a remake which is also available in Italy on the Amazon Prime Video platform, within the Anime Generation thematic channel.

Published in Japan from 1978 and arrived some time later also in Italy, where it is particularly known due to the animated reduction, Urusei Yatsura “tells about a race of rowdy aliens who one day decide to invade the Earth”.

Our planet must therefore express a champion who manages to grab the horns of the daughter of the king of the Oni, Lum, and the slacker student as well as inveterate womanizer Ataru Moroboshi is drawn: the boy reaches the goal, but due to a misunderstanding he is forced to marry the princess.

