Lumthe protagonist of the classic Urusei Yatsuralives again in the sympathetic cosplay realized by nymphahri, which offers two variations of the character in a short but significant video. Which one do you prefer?

Created by Rumiko Takahashithe space girl recently returned to television screens for a remake of the original anime, which at the time was capable of revolutionizing a genre and proposing extremely dynamic stories, sometimes characterized by mysterious and dreamlike atmospheres.

nymphahri took the opportunity to announce the arrival of new content dedicated to Lum, posing in this video both in the classic striped bikini and in a Japanese school uniform.

The Italian model has made several notable cosplays. Any examples? Tsuyu Asui from My Hero Academia, Marin from My Dress-Up Darling, Tifa from Final Fantasy 7 and Ahri Spirit Blossom from League of Legends.