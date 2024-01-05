













Regarding the opening song or opening of the new episodes, it is 'Lock On' by MAISONdes by Hashimero, while the ending or closing one is 'Raizakura' by MAISONdes by 9Lana and SAKURAmoti.

The video also serves to remember that the second season of Urusei Yatsura It will premiere on January 11, 2024 in Japan, although technically it will be in the early hours of the next day.

At the moment it is only known that HIDIVE will have this anime, which is bad news for Latin America. The reason is that this video-on-demand service closed what was left of its operations in this region. Now it is more limited than before.

Fountain: David Production.

Last year information emerged that at least the first season of this new version of Urusei Yatsura would come to Netflix. That happened in some countries but not all, and none of them are from Latin America.

If this comes to fruition, there is a possibility that the same thing will happen with the second installment. But for now we just have to be on the lookout. The same production team and cast of voice actors and actresses participate in this sequel.

Once again David Production is in charge of the animation of the second season of Urusei Yatsura. Since before this project began there were details that this anime would not adapt the entire manga by Rumiko Takahashi.

Fountain: David Production.

In reality it takes up the most important stories and events in history. So it is quite possible that this new installment of the series will be the last. It is not planned to last as long as the original series.

