Among the best known works of the mangaka Rumiko Takahashi they are without a doubt Ranma ½ and Inuyasha. However, before these existed she had already scored a success with Urusei yatsura.

He was so well received that he even got his own anime, which ran for almost 200 episodes. Well, now this classic from the 80s will return to battle with a new series and that was officially announced this weekend in Japan.

Urusei Yatsura returns from the 80s

The new anime of Urusei yatsura is part of the celebration of the 100 years of the publishing house Shogakukan, who published his manga several years ago.

Due to what has been disclosed, the entire work of TakahashiInstead, the best stories will be taken to last around four regular seasons. That’s about 12 episodes for each one but they might not be consecutive and there might be a break space.

What is the most famous series of the creator of Inuyasha and Ranma 1/2?

In charge of the new anime will not be nor Studio pierrot neither Studio deen, which encouraged him in the 80s. Now it will be David Production, the company behind JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, who will take over.

Due to what was revealed in its realization, the team of Golden wind. To give force to this announcement, both a new poster and trailer were published. The latter is very preliminary; it is a sign that work has not started.

Several details of its production are known

But according to what was revealed, the premiere of this new anime of Urusei yatsura it will be in this year. So many will know what made her so famous Rumiko Takahashi before they left Ranma ½ and Inuyasha.

Another detail that was revealed are the artists who will give the voice to the protagonists. Hiroshi kamiya, who in the past played the captain Levi ackerman from the saga of Attack on Titan, will do the same with Ataru Moroboshi.

Sumire Uesaka, who embodied Shalltear Bloodfallen in the anime of Overlord, will give voice to Lum invader. In charge of the direction there is not one but two directors, who are Hideya takahashi Y Yasuhiro kimura.

The new script will come from Yuuko kakihara and the character design of Naoyuki asano. We’ll see how this classic series from the creator of Ranma ½ and Inuyasha. Hopefully it is an adaptation that is well told and with a good rhythm.

Fountain.