On Tuesday, North Korean official media said that Putin gave Kim a luxury Urus car made in Russia for his personal use.

Later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the news, saying that the gift was “a luxury sedan-sized car, the type used by Putin.”

“When the North Korean leader was at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia, he looked at this car and Putin personally showed it to him, and like many people, Kim loved this car. So he made this decision,” Peskov said.

He added: “North Korea is a close neighbor of ours, and we intend, and will continue, to develop our relations with all neighbors, including North Korea.”

“Urus” is a Russian luxury car manufacturer that was founded in 2018, and says it will sell 115 cars in 2023.

In response to a question about the gift, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters in Washington: “Actually, frankly, I did not know that there was such a thing as a luxury Russian car.”

He continued jokingly, “I hope Kim gets an extended warranty for the car. I'm not sure if I were to buy a luxury car, Russia would be the place I would look.”

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, said, “The gift is clear evidence of the special personal relationships between senior leaders,” according to official media in Pyongyang.

The rapprochement between Russia and North Korea has continued since the former's attack on Ukraine, where Kim and Putin met in the far east of Russia last September.

American and South Korean officials say that Russia “has become so desperate to replenish its arsenal that it has turned to imports from North Korea and Iran.”

Reiterating an earlier statement from South Korea, the United States said the gift would contravene a UN Security Council ban on sending luxury goods to North Korea.

“If this is true, it appears that Russia is once again violating Security Council resolutions that it itself supported,” Miller said.

The most famous car in Russia is the Lada, which became the subject of ridicule in the West during the Cold War because of its aesthetically pleasing design and cheap price that attracted low-income customers.

Lada cars received a renovation with the help of the French company Renault, which after the Russian attack on Ukraine gave up its 68 percent stake in the Russian company Lada AvtoVAZ, and handed over the assets to Moscow.