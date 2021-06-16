For debut @Uruguay with @Argentina today he tried; Muslera; Cáceres, Giménez, Godín and Viña / Giovanni González, Torreira, Bentancur and De La Cruz / Suárez with Cavani.

Informs @Referiuy.

It would be 4 changes from the last game. We expand @TelemundoUY pic.twitter.com/HoxpsEqpBt

– BUYSAN (@Buysan) June 15, 2021