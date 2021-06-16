Uruguay’s debut in the Copa América is coming up and it will have the difficult task of facing Argentina. The game will be played next Friday at 9 pm (Argentina and Uruguay time) and there are high expectations for what will happen.
It is true that those led by Maestro Tabárez did not have good performances in the Qualifiers, but the illusions are renewed with this Cup. After the goalless draws against Paraguay and Venezuela, the historic coach will have several changes for this match.
The main novelty will be the edinson’s return Cavani, that he could not be due to suspension in the last games and there will also be several modifications in the midfield.
Argentina-Uruguay: date, schedule, TV channel, streaming, formations and forecast for the Copa América
Giovanni González, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur and Nicolás de la Cruz They will start from the start and the curiosity is that none of them was against Venezuela. Those who will come out are Federico Valverde, Vecino, Facundo Torres and Jonathan Rodríguez.
Matías Viña; Giovanni González, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nicolás De la Cruz; Lewis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Will they be able to stay with a joy in this difficult match?
