Uruguay’s Nacional club on Thursday issued its first medical report on its player Juan Manuel Izquierdo, who collapsed during the match they lost 2-0 against Sao Paulo, Brazil, which meant their elimination from the Copa Libertadores.

Izquierdo, 27, is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. He was taken away in an ambulance from the Morumbi stadium, where the second leg of the round of 16 was played.

At 39 minutes into the second half, Izquierdo fell on the pitch and players from both teams began to panic and request medical intervention.

Shortly after, an ambulance arrived on the field and Izquierdo was immediately treated. He was then taken to the hospital.

Izquierdo underwent several tests to determine his health and, around midnight in Brazil, Nacional issued the first statement to explain what had happened.

“Juan Izquierdo suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during the match against San Pablo. He is being treated in the ICU at the Albert Einstein stadium. He is currently stable and remains under observation. We will continue to update you with information. Good luck, Juan!!!”the club posted on its X account.

Nacional’s press conference was cancelled and both the club’s president, Alejandro Balbi, and the manager, Sebastián Eguren, accompanied Izquierdo to the hospital and took charge of the situation.

The player and the club received various expressions of solidarity, including from Nacional’s archrival, Peñarol, who sent a message of support on social media. Izquierdo played for that club in 2019.

