Uruguay’s Interior Minister Heber resigned after issuing a passport to a drug trafficker

The head of the Uruguay Ministry of Internal Affairs, Luis Alberto Heber, resigned after issuing a passport to a major drug trafficker, about this reports Bloomberg.

According to the publication, Uruguay President Luis Alberto Localle accepted Hebere’s resignation after the public learned that drug trafficker Sebastian Marcet received the country’s passport in 2021.

The document was issued to him after he was detained in the UAE with a fake passport of another state, after which he left Dubai freely and is still hiding.

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo and presidential aide Roberto Laflouf were also dismissed. Louis Localle described what is happening in the country as “a political problem that has a political solution.”

Earlier it was reported that the adviser to the Prime Minister of Italy resigned after her conversation with Vovan and Lexus.