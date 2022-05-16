Pope Francis proclaimed as a saint this Sunday the religious Maria Francisca de Jesús (1844-1904), considered the first in Uruguay, along with nine other blesseds, among them the Frenchman Charles de Foucauld, the hermit who evangelized in the Sahara desert, and the Dutch Carmelite Titus Brandsma, journalist executed by the Nazis in the Dachau concentration camp.

It was the first canonization in three years, which marks the return to the Vatican of major celebrations, suspended due to the pandemic. Pope Francis presided in a crowded St. Peter’s Square, in front of some 60,000 worshipers, in an emotional ceremony set against the backdrop of the basilica, adorned with tapestries of the ten proclaimed saints.

“Our traveling companions, now canonized, lived holiness in this way: they were exhausted by the Gospel, enthusiastically embracing their vocation – priest, consecrated person, lay person -, they discovered an unparalleled joy and became a luminous reflection of the Lord in history. Let’s try to do that too,” Francis suggested.

María Francisca is the first Uruguayan saint

The first Uruguayan saint, María Francisca de Jesús, whose real name was Ana María Rubatto, was the founder in 1885 of the Congregation of the Capuchin Sisters, dedicated to caring for the sick and, above all, abandoned children and young people.

Born in 1844 in Carmagnola (Piedmont, Italy), she left in 1892 with four sisters from her congregation for Latin America to offer her contribution in Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil; and she eventually settled in Montevideo, where she created a workshop that in time became Colegio San José de la Providencia.

Among the new saints are also Tito Brandsma (1881-1942), killed by lethal injection at Dachau after offering to replace a prisoner sentenced to execution, and the religious Charles de Foucauld (1858-1916), a hermit who explored the Sahara. and the culture of the Tuareg and is considered a symbol of dialogue between religions.

The French religious Marie Rivier (1768-1838) and César De Bus (1544-1607), the Italians Luigi Maria Palazzololo (1827-1886), Maria Doménica Mantovan (1862-1934), Giustino Maria Russolillo (1891-1955) complete the list. ) and Maria de Gesù (Carolina Santocanale) (1852-1923) and the Indian layman Lázaro, known as Devashaayam (1712-1752).