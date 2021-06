Pablo Garcia

The midfielder played the 1998-99 season in the Second Division with Atlético B. The following year he repeated, although he was promoted to the first team. But he only played two games, in European competition. Then he was a globetrotter and played for many teams: Milan, Osasuna, Real Madrid, Celta, Murcia, PAOK… He was an aggressive midfielder, sometimes too much, and Atlético was the club that helped him launch himself into professional football.