The Uruguayan national team will face Canada to decide third and fourth place in the Copa América. They are preparing for the match after losing their place in the final against Colombia in a match that ended in a series of attacks.

Uruguayan players were involved in a brawl with Colombian fans at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina (United States). Darwin Núñez, one of the team’s stars, threw a chair at the fans and even climbed into the stands with his teammate Ronald Araújo.

Darwin Núñez in the stands at the end of the Colombia-Uruguay match. Photo:Social networks. Share

Following the chaos, which is already being investigated by Conmebol, the players have been recovering and training in the same city, as they will return to that stadium on Saturday, July 13 to face the Canadians.

Darwin Núñez appeared after a fight with Colombian fans

Darwin Nunez He has been seen regularly with his team. In fact, on the afternoon of July 11, He was taking photos with followers who came to the hotel, according to Uruguayan journalist Sebastián Amaya.

“When the group of starting players was going to train in the hotel gym, Núñez himself stopped in front of a group of fans who were waiting for the players. ‘Now yes,’ said the forward, authorizing those present to take the photos they were waiting for,” he wrote in the local newspaper. The Observer.

Darwin Núñez greeted fans at the hotel. Photo:X: @sebaamaya Share

The footballer, who is part of the Liverpool squad, had two chances to score goals against ColombiaHowever, videos and images of them fighting in the stands may have overshadowed their plays.

The Disciplinary Unit of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) opened an investigation “to determine the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved” in the acts of violence at the end of the match. Núñez is one of those most implicated.

Darwin Núñez, in the Colombia vs. Uruguay match. Photo:EFE/EPA/BRIAN WESTERHOLT Share

“It is unacceptable that an event such as the one that occurred on this occasion turns passion into violence. Therefore, any attitude that violates the sporting competition and the most beautiful spectacle in the world that belongs to the entire family will not be tolerated,” said Conmebol.

Uruguay announces measures in response to Conmebol investigation

Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association, He stated that “some Uruguayan players” were trying to “protect their children, protect their family, their mother, their wife, their brothers” and the brawl occurred.

“So far, what we have had is an internal dialogue, knowing that there was a natural, instinctive reaction, from a father, a husband, a brother, a son, seeing his family in a very difficult moment and seeing that they did not allow evacuation to the field, which is what the protocol indicates,” he said.

Uruguay vs. Colombia at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, United States. Photo:EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER Share

Alonso said that the National Team will have a legal team to respond to the requests“We will have to review the file when it arrives, see which players are being singled out, which articles they are being charged with committing, and then we will apply the legal strategy to prevent significant sanctions.”

The Charlotte Police Department deployed officers to control the brawl. There were no reports of anyone being arrested.

In the middle of the fight, Rodrigo Bentancur, a player from Uruguay, threw a bottle and hit Santiago Ferro, his team’s assistant. This person is the only one who was injured, according to reports.

