The Uruguayan Police warned about loans offered by Colombian citizens at rates much higher than those allowed by the central bankwith payments demanded daily and “intimidating responses” for delays.

“If similar maneuvers are detected, do not accept the loan and notify the Police by going to the nearest branch,” indicated the National Police on the Ministry of the Interior account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The warning comes after the weekend 18 Colombians and one Venezuelan were charged with crimes of usury, criminal association and private violence in Tacuarembóabout 400 km north of Montevideo.

For three of them, preventive detention was ordered for 120 days, while for the remaining 16 the obligation to establish domicile and the closure of borders governs. Six other people were prohibited from leaving the country while the investigations continue, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

In addition to the arrests, vehicles, cell phones, documentation and cash worth 1.7 million pesos (about USD 45,000) were seized in the police operations.

This is how the ‘gota a gota’ operated in Uruguay

The National Police warns about loans offered by Colombian citizens with interest rates higher than those established, where the person receiving the loan must pay daily or weekly. In addition, lenders engage in intimidating responses to late payments… — Ministry of the Interior (@Minterioruy) October 3, 2023

The accusations were made within the framework of Operation Parce, which since February 2022 has been investigating alleged extortion activities of a group of people of Colombian nationality who lent cash to entrepreneurs and merchants with the obligation to return it “drop by drop”, with interest rates of 20% and in terms of 20, 24 and 30 days.

The loans were for amounts from 5,000 pesos (about USD 130) to 150,000 pesos (about USD 4,000), with daily installments of between 500 pesos (USD 13) and 6,000 pesos (USD 158), depending on the amount granted.

According to the accusation, If the requested amount was not paid, threats with firearms and violence began.even going as far as the theft of property to collect credit and the persecution of creditors in their private homes.

Prosecutor Irena Penza, in charge of the case, said that the members of this network usually did not reside in Uruguay for a long time, and they operated on the basis of trust, for which they had “some close friends of Uruguayan nationality.” She highlighted that her activities reached other areas inside and outside the country.

“There is no exclusive roots in Tacuarembó, but at the level of all the departments of Uruguay, not to mention other nearby regions and countries,” Penza declared to Channel 4.

Lenders intimidated their clients.

According to the accusatory document, This network recruited people, generally of Colombian nationality, who traveled to Uruguay with the promise of a job to help their families in Colombia, “many times not knowing what the tenor of the task to be carried out was actually.”

They arrived “only with a one-way ticket, the cost of which had to be reimbursed to the recruit with work for a period of one year,” he adds.

According to the police investigation, many of the defendants had companies in the household appliances sector as a front business.

AFP