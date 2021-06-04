The Uruguayan Ministry of Public Health applied a fine to the Legislative Palace after verifying that it was not they complied with the sanitary protocols during the wake of the Minister of the Interior, Jorge Larrañaga, who died on May 22, sources from that portfolio confirmed this Friday.

It is a fine that amounts to about $ 6,000 that the Parliament of that country will assume and will not interpose any “discharge” to avoid the penalty, according to the sources.

For the fine to become effective, ten days must elapse from the moment of notification until its formal application, they added.

Jorge Larrañaga, the Uruguayan minister who died on May 22. Photo The Country

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Salinas, commented on Twitter that the money raised will go “to the COVID fund”, created by the Uruguayan Executive to alleviate the economic crisis generated by the pandemic, and that, therefore, “returns to the Citizen (sic)”.

This tweet was in response to a user who asked him like this: “Ultimately we pay. As usual. It doesn’t seem fair to me.”

The mortal remains of the minister were veiled on May 23 for three hours in the Hall of Lost Steps of the Legislative Palace, after the Executive decreed funeral honors in his honor.

Representatives from the entire political arc of the South American country attended the ceremony, with its president and fellow member, Luis Lacalle Pou, at the helm.

The vice president of Uruguay and president of the General Assembly, Beatriz Argimón, argued this Thursday on Channel 10 that, although “there were two moments” in which “everyone respected” the use of masks, Protocol officials were unable to get those present to move around the room and crowded together.

“The people who attended the wake respected the protocols. It is difficult for an official to ask ministers or government authorities to circulate,” he said.

After the wake of the Legislative, the funeral procession left for Paysandú (west), where Larrañaga was born on August 8, 1956 and where he was buried on May 24.

However, before leaving Montevideo, the entourage passed through the historic headquarters of the National Party (center-right), one of the five that makes up the Government coalition and in which the Interior Minister was active since his youth.

At the doors of the building, the Archbishop of Montevideo, Daniel Sturla, said a couple of prayers amid another spontaneous gathering of people, this time outdoors.

Days after, it was known that the religious was positive for COVID-19 and that the preventive quarantine had been skipped while awaiting said result.

The 64-year-old minister died after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest from which he could not leave despite attempts to resuscitate the health services that attended him in a private home.

His death forced a double variation in the cabinet of Lacalle Pou: the until then Minister of Transport and Public Works, Luis Alberto Heber, assumed Interior; and José Luis Falero, until that moment deputy director of the Office of Planning and Budget (OPP), replaced Heber.

