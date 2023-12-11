dragon ball It is a franchise that does not stop generating content despite being quite old, as we can see that it currently has some series on the way such as Daimathe game of Sparkin Zero which recently had a new trailer and even week after week chapters of Super's manga are released. And since it's something that has become intergenerational, fans don't stop coming out, no matter how many years have passed since Goku began his adventure.

This translates to different tributes that people make on social networks, the first type are illustrations using the mere ingenuity of artists, or even those that are made using artificial intelligence, this in order to see new transformations. On the other hand, there is the world of cosplay, in which followers dress up as the most iconic characters, going so far as to include female versions that do not exist.

The Uruguayan cosplayer nicknamed Nina merigold in instagram She is a fan of the saga, and recently paid tribute to the Android number 18.

Here you can see the photos:

It is worth mentioning that the cosplayer has made many more costumes of well-known characters in pop culture, just to name a few we have to Tifa, Yor Briar, Boa Hancock, Bayonetta, Chun-Li And till Nico Robin. This makes you immediately become a professional in the medium, it even has pages where users can make donations so that you can continue with the work that leaves anime fans delighted.

Remember that the seasons of dragon ball They're in Crunchyroll.

Via: instagram

Editor's note: The cosplay business is getting much bigger than one might expect, and therefore the voice of those who love anime is now bigger. This has reached such a point that this style of animation is already among the trends, something that was not common before.