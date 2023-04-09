Sao Paulo, Brazil.- The Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez scored this Saturday, from a penalty, the only goal in the victory of the Guild 1-0 win over Caxias in the final of the Campeonato Gaucho, the regional tournament in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The Uruguayan striker scored in the 64th minute after being grabbed inside the area and the referee awarded a penalty, which was powerfully taken by Suarezwho at the end of the game was acclaimed by the fans of the Tricolor Gaúcho.

Luis Suárez, in stoppage time, starred in a counterattack in which midfielder Lucas Silva, after a perfect pass from the Uruguayan, scored what would be the second goal, but the VAR annulled it due to a foul committed by the player from Guild.

With this Saturday’s victory and after the 1-1 draw in the first leg played in the city of South Caxiasthe Porto Alegre team was proclaimed champion of the regional tournament for the sixth consecutive time.

The former Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Liverpool and Ajax player had already taken three penalties in the tournament, missing two and scoring only one in the definition from twelve steps in the semifinal against Ypiranga.

Nevertheless, Suarezthe main signing of the club led by Renato Portaluppi ‘Renato Gaúcho’, finished as the team’s and tournament’s top scorer with eleven goals in fifteen games.

We recommend you read

With this Saturday’s conquest, Gremio has 42 titles in the Gaucho Championship, three less than its historic rival Internacional de Porto Alegre, which this year was eliminated in the semifinals precisely by Caxias.