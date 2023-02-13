About 20 witnesses say they saw “red lights” flying at low altitude in Paysandú on Saturday (11.Feb.2023)

Members of FAU (Uruguay Air Force) have been investigating since Saturday (11.Feb.2023) the presence of alleged UFOs (unidentified flying objects) in the region of Paysandú, the country’s border with Argentina. It is 375 km from Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital.

The Cridovni (Commission Receiving and Investigating Reports of Unidentified Flying Objects) was activated by the Uruguayan government after about 20 witnesses reported having seen “red lights” during the early hours of Saturday at the Festival de las Termas de Almirón.

On social media, the FAU (Uruguayan Air Force) explained that investigators went to the region to hear witnesses and gather more information about the situation to start the investigation.

A video of the alleged UFO is circulating on social media. Watch (42s):

A source from the Uruguayan Air Forces told the newspaper the country that the team considers the possibility of “fraud on the part of witnesses and third parties, that of illusion or a conventional phenomenon”.

to the local newspaper The Telegraph, the head of National Defense at the Paysandú airport, Carlos García, stated that the local air control did not register aircraft flying in that area.

HOW CRIDOVNI WORKS

according to a note On the official FAU website, the commission classifies the information received and, based on this, creates a database to establish national and international study programs and technical-scientific cooperation. Through studies, characteristics or patterns of behavior of UFOs are sought.

The investigation results are evaluated by a final percentage system that provides the scientific possibility for the registered event.

OTHER REPORTS AROUND THE WORLD

Since Thursday (2.Feb.2023) there have been at least 3 reports of unidentified objects in international airspace, in addition to this one from Uruguay. The United States, Canada, and China issued notices on dropping objects.