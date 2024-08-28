Uruguayan footballer Izquierdo, who lost consciousness during the game, died in hospital

Uruguayan midfielder for the Nacional football club Juan Izquierdo, who lost consciousness during a match on August 22, has died in hospital. This was reported on website teams.

“We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and relatives,” the statement said.

The incident occurred on August 22. The 27-year-old Izquierdo lost consciousness on the field during a match against Brazilian Sao Paulo in the 1/8 finals of the Copa Libertadores. He was then hospitalized.

The midfielder became a Nacional player in 2024. He also played for several other Uruguayan clubs.