The Uruguayan Mutual of Professional Footballers decided to suspend the First and Second Division match scheduled for the weekend, after the Nacional player Juan Izquierdo He was due to be admitted to an intensive care centre after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia during a match in Brazil.

According to the criteria of

This was announced in a statement issued on Friday “in light of the delicate health situation” faced by the 27-year-old player.

“Our priority at this time is to ensure Juan’s well-being, so we will be closely monitoring his progress in the coming hours. We express our full support and solidarity for his family, remaining available for whatever they need at this difficult time,” the text states.

Juan Manuel Izquierdo Photo:EFE Share

Izquierdo remains stable from his cardiac arrhythmia and remains sedated in the intensive care center of the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo. This was reported on Friday by the Nacional through a statement released on its social networks.

“Juan Izquierdo’s situation: According to the information provided by the treating physicians at the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo, Juan’s cardiac arrhythmia is stable. He remains sedated in the ICU, where he will continue to be observed for the next 72 hours.”.

Juan Manuel Izquierdo (hidden) receives medical attention after collapsing during the Sao Paulo vs. Nacional game. Photo:AFP Share

The Uruguayan centre-back fainted on Thursday in the 84th minute of the match in which Nacional was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores after losing 2-0 to São Paulo in the second leg of the round of 16. The footballer fell to the ground and had to be taken out of the stadium in an ambulance after being treated by doctors.

Following this incident, the Uruguayan club announced in a statement that the 27-year-old defender suffered a cardiac arrhythmia and was admitted to the intensive care center of the Albert Einstein hospital. Izquierdo had started the match on the bench and came on to the field in place of Sebastián Coates to play the second 45 minutes. After the match, a large part of the Nacional delegation returned to Montevideo, while its coach, Martín Lasarte, part of his technical staff and six players stayed in Brazil along with a director and the club president, Alejandro Balbi.

The Executive Board of the First Division of the Uruguayan Football Association had set the second day of the Clausura Tournament for this weekend and the match between Nacional and Liverpool was scheduled for Monday night. However, it later left that match in uncertainty due to what happened with Izquierdo, while now the entire date will be suspended after the decision of the Mutual.

EFE

More sports news