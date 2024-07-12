This Wednesday’s match between Colombia and Uruguay It was not only a space to enjoy exciting moments of the semi-final of the America Cup, but unfortunately it was also a stage that lent itself to some fights that overshadowed the end of the night.

Among the disagreements there was a heated moment in which some Uruguayan Football Association leaders attacked Colombian fans from a box in the stadium who were in the stadium enjoying the victory of the tricolor.

In the videos, it is not possible to see exactly who the aggressors are, but it is possible to see how they throw some objects at the Colombians.

The statement of the Uruguayan Football Association

After the multiple criticisms unleashed at the end of the match due to the attitudes of the fans of both teamsThe Uruguayan Football Association issued a statement saying that the violence that occurred at the Bank of America stadium was “provoked.”

“On Wednesday, in a context of verbal violence, provocations and various aggressions that affected all the Uruguayan fans who attended the match in different sectors, a group of Uruguayan fans, located behind the substitutes’ bench and the technical area, was involved in various skirmishes that increased in temperature until triggering situations in which several families of players and staff members of our team ended up being involved“, reads the first paragraphs of the statement.

In the same statement, the Association stated that “in the face of such a situation, and in the context of moments of nervousness and desperation in which women and children were held hostage, several players went up to the stands to intercede for their protection and defense.”

That said, the club justified the attacks by saying that the events that took place in the stands of the stadium in Charlotte were due to defending their families.

Regarding the events involving the leaders who were in one of the boxes, the Association assured that condemns the events and that sanctions will be assessed for those responsible.

“Regarding the situation experienced in one of the booths where some leaders of the Uruguayan delegation and other fans who accompanied them were located, we must clarify that throughout the match that sector received hostility from the fans who were located next to it, just as they did against another group of Uruguayans who were a few meters from their location once the match had ended. In that context, There were regrettable exchanges of aggression that we strongly condemn and that will be the subject of analysis on our part without prejudice to the sanctions that may be imposed on our institution based on the open files.“, reads the letter.

Finally, from Uruguay they sent a message regarding all the discussions that overshadowed the closing of the semi-final of the Copa America.

“Unfortunately, the events described, which violated the healthy concept of family in a context of lack of protection, generated an unjustified but humanly understandable reaction,” the Association said.

