The country’s team was received by the Health Surveillance Secretariat; objective was to monitor arboviruses

A SVSA (Secretariat of Health and Environmental Surveillance) received from Tuesday (June 18, 2024) to Thursday (June 20) a team from Ministry of Public Health of Uruguay. The delegation came to the country to learn about Brazilian work in monitoring arboviruses, diseases caused by viruses transmitted mainly by mosquitoes.

Dengue, chikungunya and zika are the most common arboviruses in urban environments. Following the global trend of increasing cases due to climate change, Uruguayan technicians are in Brasília to learn about the structure of the Brazilian ministry and understand the surveillance system carried out in the country.

“Understanding public health also from a south-south cooperation perspective allows us to improve coping solutions through exchanges between countries with climatic, economic and social similarities”, declared Rivaldo Venâncio, deputy secretary of Health and Environmental Surveillance. For him, collaboration strengthens the union of South American countries, in addition to controlling the disease on an international level.

Combating arboviruses

On May 15 and 16, arbovirus experts from around the world met to discuss and prepare an early response plan for the next seasonality of diseases caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Representatives of Ministry of Healthfrom the Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) and the Oops (Pan American Health Organization) participated.

The plan drawn up from this event will include actions of: health surveillance; clinical management; organization of services; vector control; knowledge gaps for research funding; communication and social mobilization, with proposals for the short, medium and long term.

With information from Ministry of Health.