Player suffered a cardiac arrest caused by an arrhythmia during a game against São Paulo, at MorumBIS, for the Libertadores

Uruguayan player Juan Izquierdo died on Tuesday (Aug 27, 2024), at the age of 27. The Nacional-URU defender suffered a cardiac arrest caused by an arrhythmia during a Copa Libertadores match against São Paulo, at MorumBIS, last Thursday (Aug 22). He was hospitalized at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo.

Node InstagramNacional-URU said to communicate the death of Izquierdo “with the deepest” pain. “We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and relatives. The entire Nacional is mourning this irreparable loss.”, reads the publication.

São Paulo also spoke out in the Instagram. “We live days of prayers, unity and hope, and today we are deeply saddened by the news of the death of Juan Izquierdo, an athlete from Nacional”, wrote the club.

“Our condolences to the family, friends, colleagues, Nacional fans and all the Uruguayan people at this time of grief. A sad day for football. Rest in peace, Juan.”, he added.

Izquierdo collapsed on the pitch at the end of the second half of the match. He was treated at the scene and taken to Albert Einstein Hospital. Since then, he has been hospitalized in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He was sedated and on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, Izquierdo passed away “at 9:38 p.m., due to brain death after cardiorespiratory arrest associated with cardiac arrhythmia”.

The Uruguayan newspaper The Country reported that the body will be transported to Uruguay this Wednesday (August 28) by the Uruguayan Air Force. The wake should be held on the morning of Thursday (August 29).

Izquierdo leaves behind his wife and two children: a two-year-old girl and a boy less than a month old.